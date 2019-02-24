Reviewing RENN Fund Inc. (RCG)’s and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO)’s results

Both RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RENN Fund Inc.
|N/A
|171.47
|1.09M
|0.00
|0.00
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates RENN Fund Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us RENN Fund Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RENN Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both RENN Fund Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 6.46% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 79.18% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RENN Fund Inc.
|-3.85%
|-6.83%
|-12.66%
|-10.39%
|7.91%
|-0.27%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|-5.88%
|-11.62%
|-23.04%
|-8.31%
|0%
|-11.31%
For the past year RENN Fund Inc. has stronger performance than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors RENN Fund Inc. beats The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.