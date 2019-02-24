Reviewing RENN Fund Inc. (RCG)’s and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO)’s results

Both RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENN Fund Inc. N/A 171.47 1.09M 0.00 0.00 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates RENN Fund Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us RENN Fund Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both RENN Fund Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 6.46% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 79.18% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RENN Fund Inc. -3.85% -6.83% -12.66% -10.39% 7.91% -0.27% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -5.88% -11.62% -23.04% -8.31% 0% -11.31%

For the past year RENN Fund Inc. has stronger performance than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors RENN Fund Inc. beats The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.