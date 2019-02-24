Reviewing Repligen Corporation (RGEN)’s and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 183.70M 14.06 23.16M 0.30 205.03 Sesen Bio Inc. N/A 0.00 33.48M -0.67 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Repligen Corporation and Sesen Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 12.61% 3.9% 3.1% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -85.7% -33.6%

Risk & Volatility

Repligen Corporation’s 0.74 beta indicates that its volatility is 26.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Sesen Bio Inc.’s 2.98 beta is the reason why it is 198.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Repligen Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sesen Bio Inc. are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Sesen Bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Repligen Corporation and Sesen Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Repligen Corporation has a 1.05% upside potential and a consensus target price of $59.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.6% of Repligen Corporation shares and 49.9% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares. 1.4% are Repligen Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.35% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation -4.25% -8.91% 6.94% 39.49% 79.06% 70.67% Sesen Bio Inc. -8.67% 2.6% -30.4% -37.05% 132.76% 94.82%

For the past year Repligen Corporation has weaker performance than Sesen Bio Inc.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats Sesen Bio Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.