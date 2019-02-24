Reviewing Replimune Group Inc. (REPL)’s and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. N/A 0.00 31.03M -0.90 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 70.69M 12.75 62.76M -0.69 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Replimune Group Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Replimune Group Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. -88.78% -22.1% -13.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Replimune Group Inc. are 40.6 and 40.6 respectively. Its competitor Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is 6.3. Replimune Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Replimune Group Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 average target price and a 24.58% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 56.1% of Replimune Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Replimune Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 45.3%. Comparatively, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -6.6% -5.41% -27.08% 0% 0% -7.65% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. -5.58% -18.32% -20.27% -25.37% -32.09% -28.78%

For the past year Replimune Group Inc. was less bearish than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.