Reviewing Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI)’s and Mistras Group Inc. (NYSE:MG)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:REZI) and Mistras Group Inc. (NYSE:MG). The two are both Security & Protection Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resideo Technologies Inc. 4.77B 0.67 60.00M 3.22 6.71 Mistras Group Inc. 749.24M 0.61 8.78M 0.37 42.13

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Resideo Technologies Inc. and Mistras Group Inc. Mistras Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Resideo Technologies Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Resideo Technologies Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mistras Group Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resideo Technologies Inc. -1.26% 0% 0% Mistras Group Inc. 1.17% 3.2% 1.6%

Liquidity

Resideo Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mistras Group Inc. are 2.1 and 2 respectively. Mistras Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Resideo Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.14% of Resideo Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.2% of Mistras Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 38.4% of Mistras Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Resideo Technologies Inc. 4.56% -8.99% 0% 0% 0% -25.62% Mistras Group Inc. -10.3% -11.07% -29.75% -21.81% -31.44% -34.3%

For the past year Resideo Technologies Inc. was less bearish than Mistras Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors Mistras Group Inc. beats Resideo Technologies Inc.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. provides critical residential comfort and security solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Production and Distribution. The company offers comfort and care products, including temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and security and safety products, such as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wires and cables, communication devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, and installation and maintenance tools. It provides its products under the Honeywell Home brand. The company also distributes security products comprising video surveillance products, and intrusion and access control products; and other products that include fire and life safety, as well as wire, networking, and professional audio visual systems to contractors in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. Resideo Technologies, Inc. is based in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

Mistras Group, Inc. provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services; International; and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and engineering services; and designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and services acoustic emission (AE) sensors, instruments, and turn-key systems used for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures. The company also offers leak monitoring and detection systems to detect and locate gaseous and liquid leaks in valves, vessels, pipelines, boilers, and tanks; ultrasonic equipment; and digital radiographic systems to solve specific industrial problems. In addition, it provides technology solutions, such as Acoustic Combustion Turbine Monitoring System, an on-line system to detect stator blade cracks in gas turbines; TANKPAC for tank inspections; POWERPAC for monitoring discharges in critical power grid transformers; and AMS boiler tube leak detection and location monitoring systems. Further, the company offers Plant Condition Monitoring Software and Systems, an enterprise software that allows its customers to collect, store, and analysis data; Advanced Data Analysis Pattern Recognition and Neural Networks Software, which enables AE experts to develop automated remote monitoring systems; and Loose Parts Monitoring Software program to monitor, detect, and evaluate metallic loose parts in nuclear reactor coolant systems. Additionally, it provides professional engineering and on-line monitoring services. The company serves oil and gas, power generation, public infrastructure, chemicals, commercial aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceutical/biotechnology, and food processing industries, as well as research and engineering institutions. Mistras Group, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Princeton Junction, New Jersey.