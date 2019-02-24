Reviewing San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT)’s and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)’s results

This is a contrast between San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 15.70M 14.48 21.76M 0.47 10.30 Devon Energy Corporation 10.73B 1.29 604.00M -1.52 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 138.60% 346.4% 256.7% Devon Energy Corporation 5.63% 18.2% 5.9%

Risk & Volatility

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s volatility measures that it’s 107.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.07 beta. Competitively, Devon Energy Corporation’s 122.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.22 beta.

Dividends

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust dividend pay is $0.47 per share with 9.61% dividend yield annually. The dividend yield for Devon Energy Corporation is 0.94% while its annual dividend payout is $0.28 per share.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and Devon Energy Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Devon Energy Corporation 0 4 6 2.60

Competitively Devon Energy Corporation has a consensus price target of $41.5, with potential upside of 39.97%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.5% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.2% of Devon Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Devon Energy Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) San Juan Basin Royalty Trust -7.14% -13.18% -12.23% -27.78% -39.34% -41.63% Devon Energy Corporation -2.81% -22.42% -35.15% -37.85% -29.29% -36.55%

For the past year San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s stock price has bigger decline than Devon Energy Corporation.

Summary

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust beats Devon Energy Corporation on 9 of the 14 factors.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of BurlingtonÂ’s oil and gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 833.7 net wells. Compass Bank serves as the trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.