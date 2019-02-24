Reviewing Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (SG)’s and Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)’s results

This is a contrast between Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG) and Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 1.42B 1.16 121.80M 1.24 14.45 Old Republic International Corporation 6.02B 1.06 370.50M 2.79 7.68

In table 1 we can see Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. and Old Republic International Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Old Republic International Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Old Republic International Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. and Old Republic International Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 8.58% 0% 0% Old Republic International Corporation 6.15% 15.4% 4%

Dividends

The dividend yield for Old Republic International Corporation is 3.7% while its annual dividend payout is $0.78 per share. Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. does not offer a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.1% of Old Republic International Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 87.6% of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, Old Republic International Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 7.16% 23.79% 0% 0% 0% 23.79% Old Republic International Corporation -4.97% -5.43% -5.18% 0.56% 8.08% 5.3%

For the past year Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. has stronger performance than Old Republic International Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors Old Republic International Corporation beats Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, directors and officers, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety. This segment provides its insurance products to businesses, government, and other institutions in transportation, commercial construction, healthcare, education, retail and wholesale trade, forest products, energy, general manufacturing, and financial services industries. The Title Insurance Group segment offers lenders' and owners' title insurance policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records. This segment also provides escrow closing and construction disbursement services; and real estate information products, national default management services, and various other services pertaining to real estate transfers and loan transactions. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment offers private mortgage insurance coverage that protects mortgage lenders and investors from default related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. It is also involved in the consumer credit indemnity run-off business. Old Republic International Corporation was founded in 1887 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.