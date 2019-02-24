Reviewing Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE)’s and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s results

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 34.67M 6.95 105.32M -0.95 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. N/A 0.00 38.35M -1.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. -303.78% -46.3% -22.1% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Kodiak Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Kodiak Sciences Inc. is $22.5, which is potential 221.43% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.7% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares and 13.6% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.6% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. -15.61% -31.13% -46.91% -59.16% 29.78% -23.16% Kodiak Sciences Inc. -8.65% -4.2% 0% 0% 0% -16.83%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.