Reviewing SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC)’s and NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)’s results

As Business Software & Services businesses, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) and NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. 3.42B 4.39 103.20M 0.54 84.95 NetScout Systems Inc. 910.14M 2.40 75.72M -0.86 0.00

In table 1 we can see SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. and NetScout Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. 3.02% 6% 2.2% NetScout Systems Inc. -8.32% 0.8% 0.5%

Risk and Volatility

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.21. NetScout Systems Inc.’s 1.08 beta is the reason why it is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, NetScout Systems Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. NetScout Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.

Dividends

$0.3 per share with a dividend yield of 0.51% is the annual dividend that SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. pay. No dividend is paid out for NetScout Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. and NetScout Systems Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 NetScout Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 6.05% for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. with average target price of $63.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.6% of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of NetScout Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.43% of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, NetScout Systems Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. -4.2% -11.31% -16.04% -11.24% 13.73% 13.96% NetScout Systems Inc. -1.08% -5.93% 9.46% -5.9% -9.13% -13%

For the past year SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. has 13.96% stronger performance while NetScout Systems Inc. has -13% weaker performance.

Summary

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. beats on 12 of the 13 factors NetScout Systems Inc.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides software products and software-enabled services to financial service providers in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Africa. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions, including accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing. The company offers products and services in the areas of portfolio management/accounting, real-time trading systems, treasury operations, client reporting, financial modeling, loan management/accounting, property management, and money market processing. Its software-enabled services consist of financial data acquisition, transformation, and delivery; investor transaction processing platform; trade capture automation; risk analytics monitoring; data management services; business process outsourcing investment accounting and operations, application software hosting, automated workflow integration, automated quality control mechanisms, and interface and connectivity services; on and offshore fund administration services; trade matching utility and delivery instruction database; customized data feed; and connectivity service to broker-dealers and institutions. The company also provides consulting and implementation services, including installation of systems, conversion of historical data, and training and support services. Its clients include multinational banks, retail banks, credit unions, hedge funds, equity funds, funds of funds and family offices, institutional asset managers, insurance companies and pension funds, municipal finance groups, brokers/dealers, financial exchanges, commercial lenders, real estate lenders, and property managers. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut.

NetScout Systems, Inc. provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and WiFi networks, as well as gain timely insight into services, applications, and systems. It also provides Intelligent Data Sources under the Infinistream brand name that provide real-time collection and analysis of data from the network; packet flow switching solutions that delivers targeted network traffic access to an increasing number of monitoring and security systems; and a suite of test access points that enable non-disruptive access to network traffic with multiple link type and speed options. In addition, the company offers portable network analysis and troubleshooting tools, which help customers identify key issues that impact network and application performance. Further, it provides security solutions that enable service providers and enterprises to protect their networks against DDoS attacks; and threat detection solutions that enable enterprises to identify and investigate advanced threat campaigns that present tangible risks to the integrity of their networks. The company serves enterprise customers in industries, such as financial services, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, education, transportation, and retail; mobile operators, wireline operators, and cable operators; and governmental agencies through a direct sales force, and indirect reseller and distribution channels. NetScout Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.