Reviewing Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS)’s and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s results

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 136.42 27.24M -0.80 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 49.15M 28.55 252.26M -4.72 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 393.6% -103.8% Theravance Biopharma Inc. -513.25% -505.7% -58.9%

Risk and Volatility

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 131.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.31 beta. Competitively, Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s beta is 2.19 which is 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Theravance Biopharma Inc. are 3.3 and 3.1 respectively. Theravance Biopharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s downside potential is -6.56% at a $0.5 consensus price target. On the other hand, Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s potential upside is 117.22% and its consensus price target is $55. Based on the data shown earlier, Theravance Biopharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 64.4% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 86.7% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares. 0.17% are Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.4% of Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -55.67% -70.37% -80.39% -83.54% -81.65% -89.16% Theravance Biopharma Inc. -2.25% 14.07% -5.2% 13.45% 4.29% -3.23%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Theravance Biopharma Inc. beats Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.