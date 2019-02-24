Reviewing Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)’s and Capital City Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)’s results

Both Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) and Capital City Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synovus Financial Corp. 1.38B 3.35 410.48M 3.21 10.65 Capital City Bank Group Inc. 141.15M 3.10 26.22M 1.28 19.59

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Synovus Financial Corp. and Capital City Bank Group Inc. Capital City Bank Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Synovus Financial Corp. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Synovus Financial Corp. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) and Capital City Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synovus Financial Corp. 29.74% 11.8% 1.1% Capital City Bank Group Inc. 18.58% 6.1% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1.2 beta, while its volatility is 20.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s beta is 0.7 which is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Synovus Financial Corp. shareholders receive an annual dividend of $1 per share which is subject to 2.52% dividend yield. On the other side Capital City Bank Group Inc. pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share. It’s dividend yield is 1.26%.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Synovus Financial Corp. and Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synovus Financial Corp. 0 1 6 2.86 Capital City Bank Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Synovus Financial Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 18.12% and an $47 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.6% of Synovus Financial Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 38.2% of Capital City Bank Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Synovus Financial Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, Capital City Bank Group Inc. has 22.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synovus Financial Corp. -9.63% -10.67% -30.94% -39.48% -30.24% -28.72% Capital City Bank Group Inc. -7.02% 1.13% 3.64% 5.84% 3.73% 9.11%

For the past year Synovus Financial Corp. had bearish trend while Capital City Bank Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 13 of the 15 factors Synovus Financial Corp. beats Capital City Bank Group Inc.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The companyÂ’s commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services consist of accepting various types of demand and savings deposits; mortgage, installment, and other retail loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfer services; Internet based banking services; and bank credit card services, including MasterCard and Visa services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management and financial planning services, and individual investment advice on equity and other securities, as well as trust services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 28 divisions and 248 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Financial Corporation was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.