Reviewing Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)’s and Summit Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)’s results

Both Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) and Summit Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synovus Financial Corp. 1.38B 3.35 410.48M 3.21 10.65 Summit Financial Group Inc. 84.97M 3.70 28.07M 2.13 9.61

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Synovus Financial Corp. and Summit Financial Group Inc. Summit Financial Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Synovus Financial Corp. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Synovus Financial Corp.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Synovus Financial Corp. and Summit Financial Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synovus Financial Corp. 29.74% 11.8% 1.1% Summit Financial Group Inc. 33.04% 11.1% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

Synovus Financial Corp. is 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.2. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.74 beta.

Dividends

Synovus Financial Corp. pays out its dividends annually at $1 per share and 2.52% dividend yield. Meanhile, Summit Financial Group Inc.’s yearly dividend is $0.53 per share and 2.19% dividend yield.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Synovus Financial Corp. and Summit Financial Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synovus Financial Corp. 0 1 6 2.86 Summit Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$47 is Synovus Financial Corp.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 18.12%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.6% of Synovus Financial Corp. shares and 34.9% of Summit Financial Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Synovus Financial Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, Summit Financial Group Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synovus Financial Corp. -9.63% -10.67% -30.94% -39.48% -30.24% -28.72% Summit Financial Group Inc. -2.8% -1.49% -17.37% -23.89% -24.32% -22.3%

For the past year Synovus Financial Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 14 factors Synovus Financial Corp. beats Summit Financial Group Inc.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The companyÂ’s commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services consist of accepting various types of demand and savings deposits; mortgage, installment, and other retail loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfer services; Internet based banking services; and bank credit card services, including MasterCard and Visa services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management and financial planning services, and individual investment advice on equity and other securities, as well as trust services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 28 divisions and 248 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Financial Corporation was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.