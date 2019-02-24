Reviewing Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)’s and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s results

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. N/A 0.00 7.59M 3.89 0.18 Curis Inc. 10.94M 3.30 34.66M -1.05 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Curis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Curis Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 203.6% -60.1% Curis Inc. -316.82% -299.1% -59.6%

Volatility and Risk

Synthetic Biologics Inc. is 128.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.28. Curis Inc.’s 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.23 beta.

Liquidity

Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Curis Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.6% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.6% of Curis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.11% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 18.27% of Curis Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -7.93% -21.37% -74.08% -91.3% -96.7% -96.06% Curis Inc. -19.68% -56.68% -53.46% -70.81% -83.59% -80.32%

For the past year Curis Inc. has weaker performance than Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Synthetic Biologics Inc. beats Curis Inc.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.