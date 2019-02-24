Reviewing Tailored Brands Inc. (TLRD)’s and Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)’s results

Tailored Brands Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) and Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) have been rivals in the Apparel Stores for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tailored Brands Inc. 3.31B 0.20 76.52M 1.97 10.51 Destination XL Group Inc. 478.13M 0.27 9.62M -0.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tailored Brands Inc. and Destination XL Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tailored Brands Inc. and Destination XL Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tailored Brands Inc. 2.31% -796% 5% Destination XL Group Inc. -2.01% -14.2% -4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.62 shows that Tailored Brands Inc. is 62.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Destination XL Group Inc. has a 0.5 beta which is 50.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tailored Brands Inc. are 2.1 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Destination XL Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Tailored Brands Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Destination XL Group Inc.

Dividends

Tailored Brands Inc. pays out an annual dividend of $0.72 per share while its dividend yield is 5.65%. Destination XL Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Tailored Brands Inc. shares and 69.3% of Destination XL Group Inc. shares. Tailored Brands Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Comparatively, 4.8% are Destination XL Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tailored Brands Inc. -9.48% -11.94% -11.94% -38.7% 6.25% -5.04% Destination XL Group Inc. -10.36% -17.7% 2.45% 35.68% 16.74% 14.09%

For the past year Tailored Brands Inc. had bearish trend while Destination XL Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Tailored Brands Inc. beats Destination XL Group Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Tailored Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel retailer in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, dress pants, ties, shoes, and accessories for men in classic, modern, and slim fits in various sizes; and a selection of tuxedo and suit rental products. It also offers women's career and casual apparel, sportswear, shoes, and accessories; children's apparel; alteration services; and retail dry cleaning, laundry, and heirlooming services. As of January 28, 2017, this segment operated 1,667 stores under the Men's Wearhouse, Men's Wearhouse and Tux, Jos. A. Bank, Joseph Abboud, Moores, K&G, and The Tuxedo Shop @ MacyÂ’s brands; menswearhouse.com, josbank.com, and josephabboud.com Internet sites; and 39 retail dry cleaning, laundry, and heirlooming facilities. The Corporate Apparel segment provides corporate apparel uniforms and work wear to workforces under the Twin Hill, Dimensions, Alexandra, and Yaffy brands through various channels, including managed corporate accounts and catalogs, as well as through twinhill.com, dimensions.co.uk, and alexandra.co.uk Internet sites. This segment serves companies and organizations in the airline, retail grocery, retail, banking, distribution, travel and leisure, postal, security, healthcare, and public sectors. The company was formerly known as The MenÂ’s Wearhouse, Inc. and changed its name to Tailored Brands, Inc. in February 2016. Tailored Brands, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Destination XL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall menÂ’s apparel in the United States and England. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, tee-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment. The company offers its products under the Destination XL, DXL, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, Casual Male XL outlets, Rochester Clothing, ShoesXL, and LivingXL trade names. It also provides sportswear and loungewear, sportcoats, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored-related separates, blazers, dress slacks, vintage-screen T-shirts and wovens, camp shirts, printed woven shirts, and relaxed island-inspired pants under various private labels. Destination XL Group, Inc. operates through 192 DXL retail stores, 13 DXL outlet stores, 97 Casual Male XL retail stores, 36 Casual Male XL outlet stores, and 5 Rochester Clothing stores, as well as its DestinationXL.com and bigandtall.com e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Casual Male Retail Group, Inc. and changed its name to Destination XL Group, Inc. in February 2013. Destination XL Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.