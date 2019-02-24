Reviewing Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC)’s and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)’s results

Since Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. N/A 0.00 16.26M -0.54 0.00

Demonstrates Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Sophiris Bio Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% -946.2% -76.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.5% of Sophiris Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 0.75% are Sophiris Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.65% 0% 0% 0% 0% 3.62% Sophiris Bio Inc. 1.01% -6.51% -29.97% -45.97% 5.24% -11.45%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. had bullish trend while Sophiris Bio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Sophiris Bio Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.