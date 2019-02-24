Reviewing TELUS Corporation (TU)’s and Fusion Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:FSNN)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) and Fusion Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:FSNN). The two are both Wireless Communications companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELUS Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.36 25.73 Fusion Connect Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of TELUS Corporation and Fusion Connect Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELUS Corporation 0.00% 15.6% 4.7% Fusion Connect Inc. 0.00% 48.3% -12.3%

Volatility & Risk

TELUS Corporation’s 0.84 beta indicates that its volatility is 16.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Fusion Connect Inc.’s 1.51 beta is the reason why it is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TELUS Corporation are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Fusion Connect Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. TELUS Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Fusion Connect Inc.

Dividends

TELUS Corporation dividend pay is $1.55 per share with 4.33% dividend yield annually. No dividend is paid out by Fusion Connect Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for TELUS Corporation and Fusion Connect Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TELUS Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Fusion Connect Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TELUS Corporation and Fusion Connect Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 15.54% and 14% respectively. TELUS Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.6% of Fusion Connect Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TELUS Corporation -2.76% 1.75% -4.93% -1.16% -7.6% -7.82% Fusion Connect Inc. -16% -30% -47.65% -49.87% -67.1% -66.4%

For the past year TELUS Corporation has stronger performance than Fusion Connect Inc.

Summary

TELUS Corporation beats Fusion Connect Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The companyÂ’s telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data; data services, including Internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; and business process outsourcing solutions. It also holds spectrum licenses; and offers wireless handsets. The company was formerly known as TELUS Communications Inc. and changed its name to TELUS Corporation in February 2005. TELUS Corporation was founded in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, cloud connectivity, cloud infrastructure, cloud computing, and managed cloud-based solutions to small, medium, and large businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Business Services and Carrier Services. The Business Services segment offers cloud voice and unified communications as a service, which enhance communication and collaboration on virtually various devices and places; cloud connectivity services that connect customers to the cloud with managed network solutions; and cloud computing and infrastructure as service solutions that are designed to provide enterprise customers with a platform on which additional cloud services can be layered, as well as SIP trunking solution, which allows a customer to retain and use its existing telephone system. This segment also provides software as a service based solutions, including security and business continuity, as well as offers private and hybrid cloud, storage, backup and recovery, and secure file sharing services. The Carrier Services segment offers voice traffic termination through voice over IP technology. This segment interconnects to approximately 370 carrier customers and vendors; and sells voice services to other communications service providers, including the United States based carriers sending voice traffic to international destinations, and foreign carriers sending voice traffic to the United States and internationally. The company markets and sells its services primarily through distribution partners, direct sales personnel, and sales representatives. Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.