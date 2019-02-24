Reviewing THL Credit Inc. (TCRD)’s and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)’s results

We are contrasting THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THL Credit Inc. 69.70M 3.47 6.01M 0.68 10.52 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 60.12M 15.55 14.56M 0.36 31.82

Table 1 highlights THL Credit Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than THL Credit Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. THL Credit Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us THL Credit Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THL Credit Inc. -8.62% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund -24.22% 0% 0%

Dividends

THL Credit Inc. pays out $1.08 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 15.54%. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund offers an annual dividend of $0.59 per share, bundled with 5.01% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for THL Credit Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score THL Credit Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both THL Credit Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors at 41.28% and 33.53% respectively. Insiders owned 0.55% of THL Credit Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) THL Credit Inc. -0.7% -7.17% -18.25% -14.73% -24.97% -21.33% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.97% 3.55% -3.64% -3.56% -10.53% -8.95%

For the past year THL Credit Inc. was more bearish than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Summary

THL Credit Inc. beats Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund on 10 of the 13 factors.

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.