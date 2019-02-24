Reviewing Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTS)’s and Its Competitors results

As Home Improvement Stores company, Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.3% of Tile Shop Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.48% of all Home Improvement Stores’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3% of Tile Shop Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.79% of all Home Improvement Stores companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Tile Shop Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tile Shop Holdings Inc. 2.92% 2.80% 1.50% Industry Average 2.62% 150.32% 9.84%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Tile Shop Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tile Shop Holdings Inc. 10.44M 357.25M 32.50 Industry Average 1.02B 38.86B 45.04

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Tile Shop Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tile Shop Holdings Inc. 0 5 1 2.17 Industry Average 0.00 4.40 4.00 2.37

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $7.4, suggesting a potential upside of 20.52%. The competitors have a potential upside of 43.46%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the results shown earlier is that Tile Shop Holdings Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tile Shop Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tile Shop Holdings Inc. -7.61% -16.89% -28.63% -30.45% -36.88% -43.13% Industry Average 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 6.94% 0.00%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tile Shop Holdings Inc. are 2.4 and 0.5. Competitively, Tile Shop Holdings Inc.’s competitors have 1.45 and 0.35 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tile Shop Holdings Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tile Shop Holdings Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.96 and its 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Tile Shop Holdings Inc.’s competitors are 59.25% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.59 beta.

Dividends

The annual dividend that Tile Shop Holdings Inc. pay is $0.2 per share with a dividend yield of 3.2%. On the other side, 2.74% is the dividend yield of Tile Shop Holdings Inc.’s competitors.

Summary

Tile Shop Holdings Inc.’s rivals beat on 7 of the 7 factors Tile Shop Holdings Inc.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles; and marble, granite, quartz, sandstone, travertine, slate, and onyx tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brand names. The company also manufactures setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, and sealers under the Superior brand name. As of September 15, 2017, it operated 134 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia with an average size of 20,500 square feet. The company also sells its products through its Website, tileshop.com. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.