Reviewing Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (TLP)’s and Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP)’s results

As Oil & Gas Pipelines businesses, Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) and Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transmontaigne Partners L.P. 216.55M 3.13 27.44M 1.68 24.40 Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 2.83B 4.75 1.33B 5.51 10.77

Table 1 highlights Transmontaigne Partners L.P. and Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. has higher revenue and earnings than Transmontaigne Partners L.P. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Transmontaigne Partners L.P. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Magellan Midstream Partners L.P., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Transmontaigne Partners L.P. and Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transmontaigne Partners L.P. 12.67% 9% 2.8% Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 47.00% 56.1% 16.8%

Risk and Volatility

Transmontaigne Partners L.P. is 77.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.23. Competitively, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.77 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Transmontaigne Partners L.P. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. has 0.6 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Dividends

$3.15 per share with a dividend yield of 7.7% is the annual dividend that Transmontaigne Partners L.P. pay. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. has an annual dividend pay of $3.87 per share while its annual dividend yield is 6.63%.

Analyst Recommendations

Transmontaigne Partners L.P. and Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Transmontaigne Partners L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 0 7 2 2.22

The average price target of Transmontaigne Partners L.P. is $41, with potential upside of 0.07%. Meanwhile, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s average price target is $72.29, while its potential upside is 22.98%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. is looking more favorable than Transmontaigne Partners L.P.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 64.4% of Transmontaigne Partners L.P. shares and 67.7% of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Transmontaigne Partners L.P.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Transmontaigne Partners L.P. -0.19% 8.04% 6.66% 7.13% 5.53% 3.93% Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. -1.95% -5.18% -13.13% -16.27% -11.47% -16.41%

For the past year Transmontaigne Partners L.P. has 3.93% stronger performance while Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. has -16.41% weaker performance.

Summary

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. beats Transmontaigne Partners L.P. on 14 of the 16 factors.

TransMontaigne Partners L.P. provides integrated terminaling, storage, transportation, and related services. The company offers its services to customers engaged in the trading, distribution, and marketing of light and heavy refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, fertilizers, and other liquid products. It operates 8 refined product terminals in Florida with approximately 6.9 million barrels of aggregate active storage capacity; and a 67-mile interstate refined products pipeline between Missouri and Arkansas, as well as 2 refined product terminals in Missouri and Arkansas with an aggregate active storage capacity of approximately 421,000 barrels. The company also operates 1 crude oil terminal in Cushing with an aggregate active storage capacity of approximately 1.0 million barrels; 1 refined product terminal located in Oklahoma City with aggregate active storage capacity of approximately 0.2 million barrels; 1 refined product terminal located in Brownsville with an aggregate active storage capacity of approximately 0.9 million barrels; and a 16-mile LPG pipeline from its Brownsville facility to the U.S. border. In addition, it operates a 174-mile bi-directional refined products and Ella-Brownsville pipelines; light petroleum products terminal located in Brownsville with an aggregate active storage capacity of approximately 1.5 million barrels; 7.1 million barrel terminal facility on the Houston Ship Channel; 12 refined product terminals located along the Mississippi and Ohio rivers with approximately 2.7 million barrels of aggregate active storage capacity; and a dock facility in Baton Rouge, as well as 22 refined product terminals located along the Colonial and Plantation pipelines with an aggregate active storage capacity of approximately 11.0 million barrels. TransMontaigne GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services. The company also owns and operates crude oil pipelines and storage facilities; and marine terminals located along coastal waterways that provide distribution, storage, blending, inventory management, and additive injection services for refiners, marketers, traders, and other end users of petroleum products. As of December 31, 2016, it had 9,700-mile refined products pipeline system with 53 terminals, as well as 26 independent terminals; 1,100-mile ammonia pipeline system; approximately 2,200 miles of crude oil pipelines and storage facilities with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 22 million barrels; and 5 marine terminals located along coastal waterways with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 26 million barrels. The company serves as the general partner of Magellan GP, LLC. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.