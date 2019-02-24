Reviewing Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Copper companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has 38.5% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 47.78% institutional ownership for its peers. 49.5% of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.87% of all Copper companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. 33.14% 4.00% 2.80% Industry Average 23.28% 18.00% 6.07%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. 361.24M 1.09B 9.67 Industry Average 1.27B 5.47B 8.91

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 1.67 2.33 2.48

The peers have a potential upside of 69.48%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. -3.33% -5.43% -20.18% -38.73% -42% -49.27% Industry Average 0.00% 0.00% 13.18% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. are 5.2 and 4.7. Competitively, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.’s peers have 3.57 and 2.80 for Current and Quick Ratio. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a beta of 0.92 and its 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.’s rivals’ beta is 1.34 which is 34.33% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.’s competitors beat Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company engages in mining copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum. Its principal material mineral resource property is the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. in August 2012. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.