Reviewing Twilio Inc. (TWLO)’s and Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)’s results

As Application Software companies, Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) and Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twilio Inc. 650.07M 22.13 121.95M -0.98 0.00 Rapid7 Inc. 244.09M 8.97 55.55M -1.23 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Twilio Inc. and Rapid7 Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twilio Inc. -18.76% -23.6% -12.8% Rapid7 Inc. -22.76% -85.2% -15.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Twilio Inc. are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. Its competitor Rapid7 Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Twilio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rapid7 Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Twilio Inc. and Rapid7 Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twilio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rapid7 Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Rapid7 Inc. has a consensus price target of $43, with potential downside of -7.11%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Twilio Inc. and Rapid7 Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77% and 89.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Twilio Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Rapid7 Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twilio Inc. -2.8% -4.52% 8.93% 58.02% 270.32% 289.15% Rapid7 Inc. 3.14% -11.69% -16.11% 2.56% 73.54% 75.78%

For the past year Twilio Inc. has stronger performance than Rapid7 Inc.

Summary

Twilio Inc. beats Rapid7 Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.