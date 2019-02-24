Reviewing UniFirst Corporation (UNF)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Textile – Apparel Clothing companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

UniFirst Corporation has 97.6% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 63.49% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1% of UniFirst Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.77% of all Textile – Apparel Clothing companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have UniFirst Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniFirst Corporation 9.77% 11.10% 8.90% Industry Average 8.05% 20.56% 9.10%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares UniFirst Corporation and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio UniFirst Corporation 168.01M 1.72B 18.85 Industry Average 229.25M 2.85B 21.46

UniFirst Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for UniFirst Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UniFirst Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.54 4.27 2.60

UniFirst Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $152, suggesting a potential upside of 3.09%. The competitors have a potential upside of 89.75%. UniFirst Corporation’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of UniFirst Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UniFirst Corporation -8.95% -5.91% -23.41% -23.11% -14.9% -14.74% Industry Average 3.11% 4.26% 10.08% 10.89% 44.44% 37.82%

For the past year UniFirst Corporation has -14.74% weaker performance while UniFirst Corporation’s competitors have 37.82% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of UniFirst Corporation are 4 and 3.5. Competitively, UniFirst Corporation’s competitors have 2.79 and 1.67 for Current and Quick Ratio. UniFirst Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than UniFirst Corporation’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

UniFirst Corporation is 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.78. In other hand, UniFirst Corporation’s competitors have beta of 0.63 which is 37.12% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

The annual dividend that UniFirst Corporation pay is $0.38 per share with a dividend yield of 0.25%. On the other side, 2.26% is the dividend yield of UniFirst Corporation’s competitors.

Summary

UniFirst Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 7 indicators compared to the company itself.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. The company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments. It also rents and sells industrial wiping products, floor mats, facility service products, and dry and wet mops; restroom and cleaning supplies comprising air fresheners, paper products, and hand soaps; and other textile products. In addition, the company provides first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies; decontaminates and cleans work clothes, and other items that might expose to radioactive materials; and services special clean room protective wear and facilities. Further, it offers a range of garment service options, including full-service rental programs in which garments are cleaned and serviced; lease programs in which garments are cleaned and maintained by individual employees; and purchase programs to buy garments and related items directly. The company serves automobile service centers and dealers, delivery services, food and general merchandise retailers, food processors and service operations, light manufacturers, maintenance facilities, restaurants, service companies, soft and durable goods wholesalers, transportation companies, government agencies, research and development laboratories, high technology companies, and utilities operating nuclear reactors, as well as others who require employee clothing for image, identification, protection, or utility purposes. UniFirst Corporation was founded in 1936 and is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.