Reviewing Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG)’s and Glowpoint Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW)’s results

This is a contrast between Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) and Glowpoint Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Communication Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonage Holdings Corp. 1.03B 2.36 12.60M 0.23 43.26 Glowpoint Inc. 13.08M 0.61 4.58M -0.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vonage Holdings Corp. and Glowpoint Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) and Glowpoint Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonage Holdings Corp. -1.22% -2.5% -1.4% Glowpoint Inc. -35.02% -40.5% -35.5%

Risk & Volatility

Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 0.04 beta, while its volatility is 96.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Glowpoint Inc.’s 0.18 beta is the reason why it is 82.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vonage Holdings Corp. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Glowpoint Inc. is 4.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.1. Glowpoint Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vonage Holdings Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Vonage Holdings Corp. and Glowpoint Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonage Holdings Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Glowpoint Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vonage Holdings Corp. has an average price target of $14, and a 38.20% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vonage Holdings Corp. and Glowpoint Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.5% and 3.1% respectively. 4.1% are Vonage Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% are Glowpoint Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vonage Holdings Corp. -4.82% -13.99% -30.72% -12.95% 1.51% -0.88% Glowpoint Inc. -4.64% -17.46% -14.34% -18.59% -54.45% -57.19%

For the past year Vonage Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than Glowpoint Inc.

Summary

Vonage Holdings Corp. beats Glowpoint Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Essential services. The company also provides home telephone replacement services through various service plans with basic features, such as voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail. Its primary home telephone offerings include Vonage World plan that offers unlimited domestic calling; calling to landline phones in approximately 60 countries; and calling to mobile phones in various countries, as well as Vonage North America plan for unlimited calling across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. In addition, the company provides Vonage-enabled devices, which allow customers to use the Internet connection for their computer and telephones at the same time; and high-speed broadband Internet service that allows calls over the Internet either from a telephone through a Vonage-enabled device, or through soft phone software, or mobile client applications. It sells its products through its sales agents, Websites, toll free numbers, and regional and national retailers for consumers and businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 2.3 million consumer subscriber lines and business seats. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey.

Glowpoint, Inc. provides managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States. Its video collaboration products and services include managed videoconferencing, a cloud-based and on premise service that offer scheduling, call launching, conference monitoring and support, and conference reports; JoinMyVideo, an on-demand video meeting room (VMR) service that allows users to join from Web browsers, desktops, mobile apps, and videoconferencing systems; Hybrid Videoconferencing that helps enterprises to migrate from managed videoconferencing to VMRs; Video Meeting Suites, which offer remote access to videoconferencing for everyday business meetings and events; and Webcasting that enable its customers to stream live video feeds to up to thousands of viewers through their browsers and mobile devices, as well as remote service management services, such as management and support, helpdesk, and remote and automated monitoring services. The company also provides network services, which offer secure traffic of video, data, and Internet. Its networking solutions comprise Cloud Connect Video, which provides the customerÂ’s office locations with a video network connection to the Glowpoint Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect Converge that offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions for customers who require a converged network; and Cloud Connect Cross Connect, which allows the customer to leverage their existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to the companyÂ’s data center. In addition, the company offers professional services, including onsite support, or dispatch, as well as configuration or customization of equipment or software on behalf of a customer; and resells video equipment. It serves Fortune 1000 companies, and small and medium enterprises in various industries through a direct sales force and indirect sales channels. Glowpoint, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.