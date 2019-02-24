Reviewing Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR)’s and Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIO)’s results

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) and Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIO) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 1.16B 1.20 183.59M 2.32 7.97 Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Bond Fund N/A 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00

Demonstrates Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Bond Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Bond Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 15.83% 18.2% 12.3% Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. pays out its dividends annually at $1 per share and 5.58% dividend yield. On the other side, $0.56 per share with a dividend yield of 4.79% for Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Bond Fund.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Bond Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Bond Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has an average target price of $18, and a -0.83% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.59% of Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. -9.33% -8.75% -9.73% -8.75% -13.98% -17.37% Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Bond Fund -0.54% 1.36% -4.79% -4.21% -11.85% -12.28%

For the past year Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Bond Fund.

Summary

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. beats Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Bond Fund on 12 of the 13 factors.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.