Reviewing Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE)’s and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 11.70M 107.47 139.61M -4.86 0.00 ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 19.36M -1.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1,193.25% -112.2% -55% ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -162%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.6 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.3% and 4.3%. About 0.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.65% are ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 1.07% 6.8% -7.8% -0.19% 32.31% 37.78% ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.11% -19.39% -42.37% -69.69% -86.85% -84.37%

For the past year Wave Life Sciences Ltd. had bullish trend while ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. beats ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.