Reviewing Weatherford International plc (WFT)’s and ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) and ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weatherford International plc 5.74B 0.14 2.81B -2.72 0.00 ProPetro Holding Corp. 1.59B 1.18 132.16M 1.49 9.92

Table 1 demonstrates Weatherford International plc and ProPetro Holding Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weatherford International plc -48.95% 236.3% -28.7% ProPetro Holding Corp. 8.31% 27.9% 15.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Weatherford International plc are 1.6 and 1.1. Competitively, ProPetro Holding Corp. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Weatherford International plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ProPetro Holding Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Weatherford International plc and ProPetro Holding Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Weatherford International plc 2 7 0 2.78 ProPetro Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Weatherford International plc’s consensus price target is $2.25, while its potential upside is 182.13%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.57% of Weatherford International plc shares and 0% of ProPetro Holding Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Weatherford International plc’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of ProPetro Holding Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Weatherford International plc -19.49% -65.11% -80.65% -86.88% -86.34% -88.96% ProPetro Holding Corp. -9.19% -21.1% -4.6% 3.73% -20.46% -26.93%

For the past year ProPetro Holding Corp. has weaker performance than Weatherford International plc

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors ProPetro Holding Corp. beats Weatherford International plc.

Weatherford International public limited company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through three business groups: Formation Evaluation and Well Construction, Completion and Production, and Land Drilling Rigs. The Formation Evaluation and Well Construction business group provides managed-pressure drilling, drilling services, tubular running services, drilling tools and rental equipment, wireline services, testing and production services, re-entry and fishing services, cementing products, liner systems, reservoir solutions, and surface logging systems. The Completion and Production business group offers artificial lift systems, and stimulation and completion systems. The Land Drilling Rigs business group provides onshore contract drilling services and related operations, as well as operates a fleet of land drilling and workover rigs. Weatherford International public limited company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

ProPetro Holding Corp. provides oilfield services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and surface air drilling services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. Its fleet consists of 10 hydraulic fracturing units. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.