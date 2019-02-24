Reviewing Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT)’s and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS)’s results

Both Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 23.19M 22.24 10.50M 0.53 47.77

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Wins Finance Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 45.28% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.22% and 0.14%. Insiders Comparatively, held 90.78% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.08% -1.2% -7.21% -5.35% -8.53% -5.07% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -9.75% -33.5% -58.57% -81.95% -91.69% -85.96%

For the past year Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. was less bearish than Wins Finance Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Wins Finance Holdings Inc. beats Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.