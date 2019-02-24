Reviewing Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO)’s and Its Peers results

As Recreational Vehicles company, Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Winnebago Industries Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.18% of all Recreational Vehicles’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Winnebago Industries Inc. has 1% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 7.16% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Winnebago Industries Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winnebago Industries Inc. 5.17% 20.70% 10.50% Industry Average 107.32% 30.92% 12.76%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Winnebago Industries Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Winnebago Industries Inc. 106.56M 2.06B 6.69 Industry Average 148.69M 138.55M 14.63

Winnebago Industries Inc. has lower P/E Ratio, but higher revenue than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Winnebago Industries Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Winnebago Industries Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Winnebago Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.89 2.56

As a group, Recreational Vehicles companies have a potential upside of 45.69%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Winnebago Industries Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Winnebago Industries Inc. -13.94% -24.74% -45.12% -47.85% -60.8% -61.26% Industry Average 0.75% 0.00% 0.00% 27.08% 34.72% 49.61%

For the past year Winnebago Industries Inc. had bearish trend while Winnebago Industries Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Winnebago Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Winnebago Industries Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.11 and has 1.08 Quick Ratio. Winnebago Industries Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Winnebago Industries Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.67 shows that Winnebago Industries Inc. is 67.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Winnebago Industries Inc.’s peers are 19.13% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Dividends

The annual dividend that Winnebago Industries Inc. pay is $0.4 per share with a dividend yield of 1.21%. On the other side, 2.54% is the dividend yield of Winnebago Industries Inc.’s peers.

Summary

Winnebago Industries Inc.’s rivals beat on 7 of the 7 factors Winnebago Industries Inc.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells recreation vehicles primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company manufactures motor homes, which are self-propelled mobile dwellings that provide living accommodations and include kitchen, dining, sleeping, and bath areas, as well as a lounge. It also provides travel trailers and fifth wheel trailers under the Winnebago brand name; component parts for other manufacturers; motorhome shells for law enforcement command centers, mobile medical clinics, and mobile office space; and commercial vehicles as bare shells to third-party upfitters. The company sells its products primarily through independent dealers in the United States and Canada. Winnebago Industries, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Forest City, Iowa.