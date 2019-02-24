Reviewing Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO)’s and Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)’s results

Both Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 7.50M 2.72 1.22M -0.12 0.00 Grifols S.A. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.60 31.68

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.27% -9.5% -7% Grifols S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

Grifols S.A. has an annual dividend pay of $0.47 per share while its annual dividend yield is 2.46%. Xenetic Biosciences Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Grifols S.A. 1 1 0 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Grifols S.A. is $19, which is potential -1.45% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.8% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.62% of Grifols S.A. are owned by institutional investors. About 64.63% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.05% of Grifols S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -24.24% -4.21% -12.59% 55.28% 15.74% 30.31% Grifols S.A. -3.7% -10.68% -5.76% -22.71% -13.56% -17.15%

For the past year Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has 30.31% stronger performance while Grifols S.A. has -17.15% weaker performance.

Summary

Grifols S.A. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Grifols, S.A., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company specializes in providing infusion solutions, nutrition products, and medical devices for use in hospitals and clinics. It operates through four segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, and Raw Materials and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use, including the reception, analysis, quarantine, classification, fractionation, and purification of plasma; and sells and distributes end products. This segment offers plasma products, such as IVIG, Factor VIII, A1PI, and albumin; and intramuscular immunoglobulins, ATIII, Factor IX, and plasma thromboplastin components. The Diagnostic segment focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing, and marketing in vitro diagnostics products comprising analytical instruments, reagents, software, and related products for use in clinical and blood bank laboratories. This segment serves blood donation centers, clinical analysis laboratories, and hospital immunohematology services. The Hospital segment manufactures and installs products used by hospitals consisting of parenteral solutions, and enteral and parenteral nutritional fluids. The Raw Materials and Others segment sells intermediate biological products; and renders manufacturing services to third party companies. The company also offers engineering services. Its products and services are used by healthcare providers to diagnose and treat patients with hemophilia, immune deficiencies, infectious diseases, and other medical conditions. The company serves hospitals and clinics, group purchasing organizations, governments, and other distributors through sales representatives, marketing partners, and third-party distributors. Grifols, S.A. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.