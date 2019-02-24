Reviewing Zillow Group Inc. (Z)’s and Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM)’s results

As Internet Information Providers companies, Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) and Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group Inc. 1.25B 7.20 99.35M -0.51 0.00 Points International Ltd. 368.15M 0.42 6.74M 0.46 22.50

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Zillow Group Inc. and Points International Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group Inc. -7.95% 0% 0% Points International Ltd. 1.83% 16.7% 5.9%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Zillow Group Inc. and Points International Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group Inc. 2 3 2 2.29 Points International Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Zillow Group Inc.’s average target price is $37, while its potential downside is -16.44%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.57% of Zillow Group Inc. shares and 0.6% of Points International Ltd. shares. 1.16% are Zillow Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.3% of Points International Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zillow Group Inc. -1.23% 20.37% -21.71% -42.38% -12.23% -11.78% Points International Ltd. -2.34% -12.27% -26.63% -27.65% -7.69% 1.46%

For the past year Zillow Group Inc. had bearish trend while Points International Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Points International Ltd. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Zillow Group Inc.

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable people find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The companyÂ’s portfolio of consumer brands comprises real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, and RealEstate.com. It also offers a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various brands comprising Mortech, dotloop, and Bridge Interactive, as well as provides advertising services to real estate agents, and rental and mortgage professionals. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers various white label or private branded e-commerce services, including online sale of loyalty currency direct to program members in order for the members to top-up their accounts to reach a redemption threshold or as a gift for friends and family members; and the online transfer of pre-existing loyalty currency from one member into another memberÂ’s account, primarily a family member or friend, as another means of enabling that other member to accumulate sufficient miles or points to reach a redemption threshold. It also operates Points Loyalty Wallet, a set of platform capabilities accessible through application program interfaces that enable loyalty programs, merchants, and other businesses to embed balance tracking and loyalty commerce transactions into their product offerings, and allow users to track, manage, and access multiple loyalty rewards programs. In addition, the company operates PointsHound.com that enables loyalty program members to earn loyalty points for staying in their favorite hotels and also to earn bonus rewards in the form of airline miles; and Points Travel, an e-commerce platform that helps loyalty programs enhance their revenues from hotel sales. Points International Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.