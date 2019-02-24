Reviewing Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s results

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation N/A 0.00 32.70M -9.39 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 1.50M 8.58 N/A -0.11 0.00

Demonstrates Zosano Pharma Corporation and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -185.2% -116.3% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 3.9% 2.6%

Volatility & Risk

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 82.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.82 beta. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has -2.11 beta which makes it 311.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.4 and 5.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are 6.1 and 6.1 respectively. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 745.41% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.7% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 7% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.97% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. Competitively, 35.68% are Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.74% -9.32% -7.93% -20.18% -68.48% -65.38% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -31.09% -47.33% -55.29% -59.7% -70.44% -66.33%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.