Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Decreased Its Stake in Humana (HUM) by $6.76 Million as Valuation Declined; Timber Hill Has Increased Stake in Chevron (CVX)

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 307.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 14,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 18,763 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.29M, up from 4,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $119.39. About 4.52M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video); 25/04/2018 – Chevron removed executives from Venezuela after two of its workers were imprisoned over a dispute with state-owned oil company PDVSA; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N – EXPECT HIGH MARGIN BARRELS TO INCREASE BY MORE THAN 200 MBOE/D IN 2018 – VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON AT ANALYST DAY; 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 19/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/19/2018 02:33 PM

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 27.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.94 million, down from 73,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $309.68. About 584,198 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has risen 21.04% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.04% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 29/03/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N IN EARLY-STAGE TALKS WITH HUMAN INC HUM.N ABOUR DEVELOPING CLOSER TIES, ACQUSITION BEING DISCUSSED AS AN OPTION; 16/04/2018 – Extendicare Announces April 2018 Dividend of C$0.04 per Share; 02/05/2018 – HUMANA SEES FY ADJ EPS $13.70 TO $14.10, SAW $13.50 TO $14; 27/03/2018 – HUMANA FOUNDATION ADDRESSING ROOT CAUSES TO CREATE IMPROVED & S; 30/03/2018 – Walmart-Humana Talks Put New Pressure on Remaining Players in Health Care; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q Net $491M; 02/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 29/03/2018 – St Louis Post: Walmart discussing possible acquisition of Humana; 27/03/2018 – HUMANA INC – FORMER HUMANA DIVISIONAL CFO WILL LEAD HUMANA’S MEDICARE OPERATIONS IN LOUISIANA AND MISSISSIPPI; 02/04/2018 – Baystreet.ca: Wal-Mart Buys Humana

More recent Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Humana and PatientPing Announce Agreement to Improve Care Coordination for Members Across North Carolina – GuruFocus.com” on February 20, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Humana Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Bloom Energy, Chipotle, Cognizant, Cummins, FireEye, Humana, MacroGenics, Spirit Airlines, Vale, Disney and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: February 07, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $997.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 16,586 shares to 341,586 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $14.18 million activity. $536,319 worth of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) shares were sold by Huval Timothy S.. 4,622 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) shares with value of $1.58M were sold by BEVERIDGE – ROY A. On Saturday, December 15 the insider Fleming William Kevin sold $602,738. On Saturday, December 15 the insider LeClaire Brian P. sold $441,153. BROUSSARD BRUCE D had sold 18,000 shares worth $5.92M on Monday, September 10.

