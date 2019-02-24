Rhumbline Advisers Boosted Twitter (TWTR) Stake by $792,764 as Share Price Rose; Broderick Brian C Lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Stake by $876,600; Shares Declined

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 2.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 28,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.19M, up from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $31.71. About 15.41 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 59.11% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.11% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump to decide on Iran nuclear deal Tuesday; 23/04/2018 – 7-Eleven Colors Outside the Lines Offering Free Slurpee Coupons to Elementary Schools Nationwide; 25/04/2018 – That’s important because it means that even though $TWTR isn’t really growing its total audience, it’s finally figured out a way to turn a profit with the users it DOES have. /5; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Germany woos China trade as Trump tests both; 01/05/2018 – TWTR: $TWTR Ballmer all out – ! $TWTR; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump works to tweet-tarnish the Mueller probe; 22/03/2018 – New Twitter followers should sign-up on the website for our contrarian “Strong Sell” research; now is time to play defense. We have the strongest pipeline of short ideas ever; 21/03/2018 – Germany summons Facebook over user data safety concerns -report; 27/03/2018 – CITRON SHORT TWITTER $25 TARGET SHORT TERM; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump: China trade deal ‘too hard to get done’

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) by 12.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 48,700 shares as the company's stock declined 31.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 329,233 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.08 million, down from 377,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.25. About 1.13 million shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 18.49% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.49% the S&P500.

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $294.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings by 7,194 shares to 27,168 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $5.40 million activity. McHugh Julie had sold 1,500 shares worth $28,650. OLANOFF LAWRENCE S had sold 2,000 shares worth $38,200 on Wednesday, September 5. $16,038 worth of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) was sold by Consylman Gina. 89,551 shares were sold by Hecht Peter M, worth $1.12 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 18 investors sold IRWD shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 142.30 million shares or 2.72% less from 146.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mackay Shields holds 56,269 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 14,842 shares. Bridger Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 22,316 shares. 1.14M are held by Goldman Sachs. 14,144 were accumulated by Prudential Financial. Fosun reported 347,701 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. 626,367 are owned by Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability owns 278,552 shares. 1.19M are held by Park West Asset Management Lc. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 6.19 million shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 22,425 shares. Westfield Com Limited Partnership invested 0.24% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). 102,538 are owned by Sg Americas Secs Ltd. Qs Invsts Llc reported 2,900 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 95 investors sold TWTR shares while 123 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 470.78 million shares or 1.87% less from 479.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 8.49M were accumulated by Coatue Lc. New York-based Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Ameriprise Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The holds 0.04% or 92,600 shares. Strategic Wealth Gru Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.14% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Parkwood Limited Co invested in 0.13% or 25,953 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 370 shares. Regions Fincl owns 3,627 shares. Asset One Comm Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). New York-based Gotham Asset Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 0.02% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.05% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). First Hawaiian Bank holds 0.03% or 17,480 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 9,022 shares.

