Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA)’s Financial Results Comparing With CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

We will be comparing the differences between Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) and CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 745.13M 5.40 122.75M 1.04 32.03 CBIZ Inc. 922.00M 1.26 61.57M 1.15 17.16

Table 1 demonstrates Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated and CBIZ Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CBIZ Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than CBIZ Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 16.47% 15.9% 5.8% CBIZ Inc. 6.68% 11.8% 5.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.74 beta means Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s volatility is 26.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. CBIZ Inc. has a 0.62 beta and it is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival CBIZ Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. CBIZ Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Dividends

$0.7 per share with a dividend yield of 1.92% is the annual dividend that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated pay. CBIZ Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated and CBIZ Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 CBIZ Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 17.50% and an $43.5 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.9% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated shares and 90.9% of CBIZ Inc. shares. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 14.3%. Competitively, 3.2% are CBIZ Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated -4.51% -0.36% -11.42% -7.1% 19.46% 10.96% CBIZ Inc. -6.21% -10.66% -17.24% -8% 31.87% 28.03%

For the past year Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was less bullish than CBIZ Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 14 factors Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated beats CBIZ Inc.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process. In addition, the company provides technology services, including software and technology solutions to auction companies to conduct live and online bidding; and value added services. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated primarily sells equipment to its customers through unreserved auctions at 45 auction sites in North America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

CBIZ, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, litigation support, risk and advisory, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services. The Benefits and Insurance Services practice group offers health benefits consulting, employee benefits consulting and brokerage, property and casualty brokerage, retirement plan advisory, payroll, human capital advisory, actuarial, life insurance, and other services. The National Practices practice group provides managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.