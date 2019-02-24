River Road Asset Management Raised Its Holding in Ncr (NCR) by $382,760; Synchrony Financial (SYF) Shareholder Rnc Capital Management Has Trimmed Position

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ncr Corporation (NCR) by 1.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 13,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 838,000 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.81M, up from 824,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ncr Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $28.96. About 741,497 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has declined 19.76% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 17/05/2018 – Kaufland Captures First Mover Advantage in Germany with Roll-out of NCR Self-Checkouts; 10/05/2018 – NCR CEO and lncoming Chairman Announce Substantial NCR Share Purchases; 22/03/2018 – NCR CORP – UPON STEPPING DOWN, NUTI WILL BE NAMED CHAIRMAN EMERITUS AND SERVE AS A CONSULTANT TO NCR; 22/03/2018 – NCR CORP – PAUL LANGENBAHN NAMED COO, SUCCEEDING MARK BENJAMIN; 13/03/2018 – NCR’s Andrea Ledford Named to Metro Atlanta Chamber Innovation & Entrepreneurship Advisory Board; 23/05/2018 – The ‘India Pharma Week’ Moves to Delhi-NCR in 2018; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: CAPITAL SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC. v. NCR CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2368 – 2018-03-07; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q EPS 6c; 16/05/2018 – NCR to Showcase Transformative Hospitality Software Solutions at the 2018 National Restaurant Association Tradeshow in Chicago; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2Q EPS 12c-EPS 30c

Rnc Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 88.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc sold 125,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,069 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $499,000, down from 141,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 6.07 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has declined 33.15% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – BOARD APPROVED A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $2.2 BLN THROUGH JUNE 30, 2019; 12/04/2018 – Synchrony Opens Emerging Tech Center at the University of Illinois to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video); 07/03/2018 – SYNCHRONY IS SAID REJECTED A$8B BIDDER FOR LATITUDE: AUSTRALIAN; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony CC Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Prelim Rtgs; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Income Up 28%; 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08B and $1.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,964 shares to 186,303 shares, valued at $38.62M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 17,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Total Sa (NYSE:TOT).

Another recent and important Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news was published by Fool.com which published an article titled: “Get Paid While You Wait: 3 Top Dividend Stocks in Banking – Motley Fool” on February 21, 2019.

More notable recent NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NCR reports beats, guides downside EPS – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NCR Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – Business Wire” published on February 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NCR Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NCR Names New Leader to Accelerate Digital Banking Growth – Business Wire” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NCR Acquires Reseller BEC to Expand Hospitality Business – Business Wire” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Premier Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:PINC) by 365,581 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $82.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Geo Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 123,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58 million shares, and cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).