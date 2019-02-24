Riverpoint Capital Management Has Lowered Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding; Kellogg Co Has 1.01 Sentiment

Riverpoint Capital Management Llc decreased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 9.78% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Riverpoint Capital Management Llc sold 14,168 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock rose 7.45%. The Riverpoint Capital Management Llc holds 130,693 shares with $10.66M value, down from 144,861 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $135.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $87.15. About 4.32 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

Kellogg Co (K) investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.14, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 246 funds increased and started new holdings, while 243 trimmed and sold holdings in Kellogg Co. The funds in our database now possess: 293.93 million shares, down from 302.89 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Kellogg Co in top ten holdings was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 39 Reduced: 204 Increased: 168 New Position: 78.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $5.17 million activity. $5.17 million worth of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) was sold by CAMILLERI LOUIS C on Thursday, November 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 60 investors sold PM shares while 516 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 0.45% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Riverpoint Capital Management Llc increased Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 12,915 shares to 172,725 valued at $9.22 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) stake by 108,710 shares and now owns 135,095 shares. Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Philip Morris Intl had 6 analyst reports since September 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of PM in report on Friday, October 19 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Friday, September 21. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $95 target. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, December 18. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, January 8.

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust holds 98.43% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company for 65.72 million shares. Keybank National Association Oh owns 25.25 million shares or 9.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hs Management Partners Llc has 5.6% invested in the company for 2.77 million shares. The Texas-based Corda Investment Management Llc. has invested 2.8% in the stock. Private Trust Co Na, a Ohio-based fund reported 183,053 shares.

The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $56.73. About 5.55M shares traded or 95.06% up from the average. Kellogg Company (K) has declined 10.36% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.36% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 29/05/2018 – Michigan analysis makes the business case for racial equity in new report released by W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Altarum; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.27; 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Responsibility Report; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg To Raise Quarterly Dividend By 3.7%, Next Quarter — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – INVESTING A TOTAL OF ABOUT $420 MILLION IN WEST AFRICA TO ADD TO JV EQUITY INTERESTS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 25/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 09/05/2018 – MorningStar Farms® Makes Room on the Grill for Plant Protein with Summer Dining Series; 25/04/2018 – Pop-Tarts® Releases Two New Flavor Combinations In 2-in-1 Toaster Pastries

Kellogg Company manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $19.52 billion. The firm operates through U.S. It has a 14.81 P/E ratio. Morning Foods, U.S.