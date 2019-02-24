Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) and TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Contrasting side by side

Both Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) and TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Automation Inc. 6.72B 3.19 851.40M 8.56 18.72 TPI Composites Inc. 968.15M 1.13 21.29M 2.67 9.84

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. TPI Composites Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Rockwell Automation Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Rockwell Automation Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than TPI Composites Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Rockwell Automation Inc. and TPI Composites Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Automation Inc. 12.67% 29.9% 8.3% TPI Composites Inc. 2.20% 8.6% 3.5%

Liquidity

Rockwell Automation Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, TPI Composites Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. TPI Composites Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rockwell Automation Inc.

Dividends

Rockwell Automation Inc. dividend pay is $3.64 per share with 2.05% dividend yield annually. No dividend is paid out for TPI Composites Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Rockwell Automation Inc. and TPI Composites Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Automation Inc. 2 1 5 2.63 TPI Composites Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Rockwell Automation Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1.68% and an $182.25 consensus price target. Meanwhile, TPI Composites Inc.’s consensus price target is $35, while its potential upside is 10.20%. The information presented earlier suggests that TPI Composites Inc. looks more robust than Rockwell Automation Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.5% of Rockwell Automation Inc. shares and 0% of TPI Composites Inc. shares. Rockwell Automation Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of TPI Composites Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rockwell Automation Inc. -8.13% -10.51% -13.28% -10.25% -16.7% -18.43% TPI Composites Inc. -3.49% -4.51% -4.44% 0.85% 48.33% 28.25%

For the past year Rockwell Automation Inc. had bearish trend while TPI Composites Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Rockwell Automation Inc. beats TPI Composites Inc. on 14 of the 16 factors.

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as LCSI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to TPI Composites, Inc. in 2008. TPI Composites, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.