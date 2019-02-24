Roosevelt Investment Group Upped Bright Horizons Family Solutions I (BFAM) Position by $4.82 Million; Reilly Financial Advisors Increased Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Position

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions I (BFAM) by 65.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 41,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,111 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.27 million, up from 62,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Bright Horizons Family Solutions I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $123.1. About 208,431 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 24.82% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.82% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 2.1% Position in Bright Horizons; 26/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Named a Winner of the Colorado 2018 Top Workplaces Award by Denver Post; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.12-Adj EPS $3.16; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES 2018 REVENUE UP 8%-10%; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q REV. $464M, EST. $461.0M; 03/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 EPS $2.53-EPS $2.56

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 8.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 3,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,900 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.39 million, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $169.06. About 3.91 million shares traded or 41.61% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 13.63% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS STZ.N CEO – SVEDKA SPIKED PREMIUM SELTZER WILL BE INTRODUCED IN FY 2019 AND AT 100 CALORIES, IT IS TARGETED AT FEMALE CONSUMERS; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FISCAL 2018 REPORTED BASIS RESULTS REFLECT BENEFIT OF $363 MLN, OR $1.81 EPS, FOR NET ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q EPS $4.64; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CFO DAVID KLEIN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS: METAL TARIFFS WON’T REALLY IMPACT US; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018

More notable recent Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bright Horizons Family Solution Inc. (BFAM) CEO Stephen Kramer on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in MannKind, IDEX, Belden, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Masonite International, and Veritiv â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – Nasdaq” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bright Horizons Should Enjoy Steady Growth Over Next Couple Of Years – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.19, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 23 investors sold BFAM shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 54.75 million shares or 1.83% less from 55.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Utd Automobile Association has 8,979 shares. 91,130 were accumulated by Kennedy Capital Mngmt Incorporated. Comerica Bancorp accumulated 2,538 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Artemis Investment Llp reported 0.4% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). De Burlo Grp Inc holds 0.23% or 10,300 shares. Barclays Plc owns 0% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 46,038 shares. 1.35 million are held by Jpmorgan Chase & Com. Loomis Sayles And LP stated it has 292,352 shares. Fund Mngmt Sa reported 9,982 shares. Smithfield Trust Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Amer Research And Management Co reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc reported 43,060 shares stake. Reilly Fincl holds 225 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 1.60 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp 6.125 Pfd Ser C by 12,264 shares to 284,253 shares, valued at $7.25 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkley (Wr) Corporation 5.75 Pfd by 14,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,538 shares, and cut its stake in Senior Housing Propertie.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.20, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 74 investors sold STZ shares while 256 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 133.03 million shares or 1.81% less from 135.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 11 shares. First Trust Advisors LP has invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com holds 509 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). First Hawaiian Comml Bank has 0.02% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Ameriprise Inc invested in 1.09M shares. Mariner Wealth reported 0.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Prudential, New Jersey-based fund reported 190,774 shares. Cwm Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 16,530 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 125 shares. Dillon & Assoc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Communications Ltd Com accumulated 0.04% or 18,366 shares. Northstar Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,950 shares.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CAGNY wrapups on Coca-Cola, Altria and Constellation Brands – Seeking Alpha” on February 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Canopy Growth Stock Has Great Potential â€” Buy High And Sell Higher – Investorplace.com” published on February 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Marijuana Buy: Aurora Cannabis vs. Canopy – The Motley Fool” on February 24, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is Constellation Still A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” published on January 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “2 Superstars Join Forces – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2018.

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $679.11 million and $754.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5,449 shares to 3,039 shares, valued at $345,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 36,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,396 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Since October 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $68.19 million activity. SANDS ROBERT sold $33.79M worth of stock or 151,060 shares. Another trade for 148,773 shares valued at $33.28M was sold by SANDS RICHARD. FROMBERG BARRY A sold $140,171 worth of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) on Friday, February 1.