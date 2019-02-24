Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) Reaches $317.19 High on Feb, 24; Bp Wealth Management Has Boosted Home Depot (HD) Stake

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased Home Depot (HD) stake by 1.54% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bp Wealth Management Llc acquired 3,913 shares as Home Depot (HD)’s stock declined 18.51%. The Bp Wealth Management Llc holds 257,508 shares with $53.34M value, up from 253,595 last quarter. Home Depot now has $217.31B valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $192.39. About 3.32 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas

The stock of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) reached all time high today, Feb, 24 and still has $329.88 target or 4.00% above today’s $317.19 share price. This indicates more upside for the $32.81 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $329.88 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.31 billion more. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $317.19. About 397,992 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 9.55% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018

Among 5 analysts covering Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Roper Technologies had 6 analyst reports since September 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 4 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, February 4. The company was downgraded on Friday, September 21 by JP Morgan. On Monday, October 29 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, December 17.

More important recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Roper Technologies Announces Record 2018 Financial Results NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” on February 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Can Roper Technologies Maintain Its Acquisition Strategy? – Seeking Alpha”, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For February 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “DAT Freight Index | January 2019: Spot market volume remains strong, as seasonal rates decline – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 6 selling transactions for $6.01 million activity. KNOWLING ROBERT E JR had sold 1,000 shares worth $286,066. Conley Jason sold $1.54M worth of stock or 5,000 shares. 500 shares valued at $156,175 were bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F on Friday, September 14. $1.23M worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares were sold by Crisci Robert. $2.66 million worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares were sold by Stipancich John K. $226,395 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was sold by JOHNSON ROBERT D on Monday, December 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 20 investors sold Roper Technologies, Inc. shares while 217 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 91.62 million shares or 2.02% less from 93.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Three Peaks Cap Mgmt Limited Liability, Colorado-based fund reported 13,681 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd stated it has 2,423 shares. Echo Street Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 29,024 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company has 710 shares. Axa invested in 0.28% or 253,485 shares. The Texas-based Twin Tree Mngmt L P has invested 0.04% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Royal London Asset invested in 0% or 54,131 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 14,665 shares. Fort Washington Oh reported 199,682 shares stake. Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 1.00M shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma stated it has 189,982 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Bristol John W owns 281,562 shares. 14,224 were reported by Sigma Investment Counselors Incorporated. Dupont Cap Corp owns 14,707 shares. Akre Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.56 million shares or 5.39% of its portfolio.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company has market cap of $32.81 billion. It operates in four divisions: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. It has a 35.05 P/E ratio. The firm offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cumberland Partners accumulated 9,488 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Limited Liability owns 3,500 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt LP invested in 1.54% or 635,936 shares. Magnetar Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 1.16% or 930,530 shares. Cambridge Tru Company holds 99,319 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Associates Inc Ca stated it has 1,292 shares. 15,055 are held by Weik Management. Allstate reported 1,037 shares. 27,475 were accumulated by Bbva Compass Commercial Bank Inc. Signature Estate & Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 2.03% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 109,028 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 6,174 shares. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 1.32% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 1.05M shares. New England Rech And Management Incorporated has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

More news for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Home Depot Pros And Cons – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019. Benzinga.com‘s article titled: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) – Port Report: China And U.S. Trade War Aside, Port Tampa Bay Looks To Asia For Growth – Benzinga” and published on February 01, 2019 is yet another important article.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 3 sales for $22.20 million activity. $2.00M worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares were bought by VADON MARK C. $169,330 worth of stock was bought by Kadre Manuel on Tuesday, November 20. $2.32M worth of stock was sold by Campbell Ann Marie on Wednesday, November 28. Hewett Wayne M. bought $42,405 worth of stock. The insider Roseborough Teresa Wynn sold 7,203 shares worth $1.28M. The insider Menear Craig A sold $21.17M.

Among 6 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Home Depot had 8 analyst reports since October 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 17. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, November 14. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, November 14 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, October 11. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Friday, November 16. Citigroup maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, November 14. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $226 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Thursday, November 15. Morgan Stanley maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Tuesday, October 23 with “Overweight” rating.