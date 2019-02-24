Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Trimmed Netflix (NFLX) Position By $366,894; Shorts at Pretium Resources Ordinary Shares (canada (PVG) Lowered By 0.28%

Pretium Resources Inc Ordinary Shares (canada (NYSE:PVG) had a decrease of 0.28% in short interest. PVG’s SI was 16.05 million shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 0.28% from 16.09 million shares previously. With 1.90M avg volume, 8 days are for Pretium Resources Inc Ordinary Shares (canada (NYSE:PVG)’s short sellers to cover PVG’s short positions. The SI to Pretium Resources Inc Ordinary Shares (canada’s float is 9.42%. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.06. About 1.68 million shares traded. Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has declined 27.94% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PVG News: 08/05/2018 – Letko Brosseau & Associates Buys 2.6% of Pretium Re; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Rev $89.4M; 10/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pretium Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q WORKING CAPITAL $40.6M; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 3.8C; 08/03/2018 PRETIUM RESOURCES INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Adj EPS 3c

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased Netflix Inc. (NFLX) stake by 2.85% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 981 shares as Netflix Inc. (NFLX)’s stock declined 22.59%. The Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc holds 33,427 shares with $12.51M value, down from 34,408 last quarter. Netflix Inc. now has $158.49B valuation. The stock increased 1.69% or $6.05 during the last trading session, reaching $363.02. About 7.09M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Offer New and Innovative Xfinity Packages Including Netflix Subscription; 12/03/2018 – Joe Flint: Breaking: Apple says Netflix isn’t “quality.”; 21/05/2018 – CNN Money: Obamas will be on and off camera in unique Netflix deal; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $345 FROM $290; 16/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Petrides on Strong Quarter for Netflix; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 08/03/2018 – The Obamas may be producing shows for Netflix soon, says report; 21/03/2018 – Maria Shriver, Christina Schwarzenegger, Alison Klayman, & AlternaScript Take On Adderall Abuse in New Netflix Documentary ‘Tak; 18/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Picks Up Ice Cube’s Modern Christmas Carol ‘Humbug’

Among 17 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Netflix had 27 analyst reports since September 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, October 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, January 11. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $320 target in Friday, January 18 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research given on Friday, January 18. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 17. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, January 7 report. As per Wednesday, October 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Raymond James upgraded the stock to “Strong Buy” rating in Friday, January 11 report. Bank of America maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Friday, January 18 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Buckingham Research on Monday, November 5 to “Buy”.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 27 sales for $150.25 million activity. $305,700 worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares were sold by WELLS DAVID B. HASTINGS REED sold $15.23M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Monday, December 24. Sweeney Anne M sold $123,120 worth of stock. On Wednesday, October 10 BARTON RICHARD N sold $237,279 worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 700 shares. $7.36M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by HALEY TIMOTHY M on Tuesday, October 16. Bennett Kelly had sold 14,000 shares worth $4.20 million on Wednesday, October 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shufro Rose And Limited Liability reported 1,178 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Montag A And Assoc Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hm Capital Management Limited Liability has 0.78% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Wesbanco Natl Bank has 0.04% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,332 shares. 745 were accumulated by Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 0.35% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 200,816 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 0.28% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 25,886 shares. Wg Shaheen Assocs Dba Whitney has invested 0.1% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Invest House Lc holds 925 shares. Cordasco Fincl Networks has invested 0.07% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). First Merchants reported 3,894 shares stake. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 5.19 million shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mark Asset Mngmt Corporation has 2.51% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 28,304 shares. Maryland Cap Management invested 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 16 investors sold Pretium Resources Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 98.60 million shares or 5.99% more from 93.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barclays Public Limited holds 116,125 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 25,427 shares. Fmr Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Morgan Stanley invested in 1.98 million shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Assoc holds 0% or 71,964 shares in its portfolio. Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership stated it has 249,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 779,322 shares. Syntal Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Co has 16,750 shares. 1.80M were accumulated by Mackenzie Finance Corporation. Moreover, Sprott Inc has 4.32% invested in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) for 1.95 million shares. Tudor Et Al owns 14,928 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 748,335 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of holds 0.06% or 804,200 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 299,419 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 35,809 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Pretium Resources had 2 analyst reports since August 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company has market cap of $1.48 billion. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It has a 40.3 P/E ratio. The firm owns 100% interests in the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.