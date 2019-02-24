Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Position in Bristol (BMY) by $8.30 Million as Stock Declined; Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Declined While Nbw Capital Has Trimmed by $683,100 Its Position

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 5.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 150 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,755 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $152.46M, down from 2,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.98. About 14.91M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 14.97% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics: Collaboration Pact With Bristol-Myers Became Effective After FTC Waiting Period; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Noncurrent Pension Liabilities $434 Million at March 31; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/12/2018, 7:45 PM; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/26/2018, 7:30 PM; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 17/05/2018 – European Commission approves lpsen’s Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the first-line treatment of adults with intermediate- or poor-risk advanced renal cell carcinoma; 15/05/2018 – Standard Lithium Enters Into Option to Acquire Additional Land Package in Bristol Dry Lake; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Nbw Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 4.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc sold 3,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,668 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.92 million, down from 64,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $815.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $172.97. About 18.91 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Apple sinks into correction territory; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -report; 27/03/2018 – Apple supplier AAC targets 25 pct annual sales growth; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s gargantuan net income has piled up over the years; 03/05/2018 – GOOGL ADVANCED PROTECTION BACKS APPLE IOS DEVICES APPLICATIONS; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 24/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL LAUNCHED PHONE LAST AUGUST AS RIVAL TO APPLE IPHONE; 07/05/2018 – Psagot Adds Apple, Cuts Teva: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Teachers want to have technology to deliver their lessons. Most all teachers want a level of coding for their classes. #RevolutionCHI; 23/04/2018 – An opening price below $169 would still mark a year-to-date decline for Apple, though

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64M and $256.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 298 shares to 46,118 shares, valued at $8.53B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 41 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold BMY shares while 532 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 388 raised stakes. 1.14 billion shares or 0.62% less from 1.14 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $902,607 activity. 3,408 shares were sold by KONDO CHRIS, worth $647,520.

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00M and $371.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Innovative Industrial Properti by 18,350 shares to 52,669 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 18,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 422,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).