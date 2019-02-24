Rwc Asset Management Llp Raised Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $13.74 Million; Celanese Del (CE) Holder Advisors Asset Management Lowered Its Holding as Share Value Declined

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 89.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 145,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,252 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.85M, down from 162,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $103.74. About 852,063 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 15.23% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR Capacity Expansion at Its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow: European Commission Required Excessive Divestitures That Would Have Undermined Benefits; 28/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Engineered Materials Products; 09/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increase; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020; 26/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Charges on Engineered Materials Product Shipments; 19/03/2018 – Celanese and Blackstone Joint Venture Called Off Following European Opposition; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE CORP – ABANDONING ITS MERGER AGREEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $1.851 MLN VS $1,471 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – CO, BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS HAVE WITHDRAWN NOTIFICATION OF PROPOSED JV FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 6,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,165 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $132.53M, up from 59,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $801.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1631.56. About 3.10 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time Short-Term Issuer Default and Comml Paper Ratings of ‘F1’ to Amazon.com; 14/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis have taken opposite stances on the “Rooney Rule” resolution; 13/03/2018 – Viejas Casino & Resort Adds In-Room Voice Controls with Volara and SONIFI; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Go is fashioned after small grocery stores, with a crucial difference: it has no cashiers; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 22/05/2018 – Child Transportation Provider Z M Hires Former Amazon Executive Roie Chizik as CFO; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: NYSE says trading suspended in AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL, GOOG, ZNWAA for rest of day due to price scale code; 15/03/2018 – Amazon to pop another 10% with ‘long runway’ ahead in apparel, says Wells Fargo; 19/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: As Amazon visits Chicago, city keeps an eye on public image; 09/05/2018 – Jassy is one of Amazon’s most powerful executives (and most highly paid)

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $6.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Munivest Fd Inc (MVF) by 210,200 shares to 245,933 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.31, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold CE shares while 133 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 120.88 million shares or 0.39% more from 120.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Edgestream Ptnrs Limited Partnership, New Jersey-based fund reported 6,963 shares. Smith Graham & Inv L P, Texas-based fund reported 60,210 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Llp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 4.71 million shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Enterprise Fin Services has invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Synovus Finance owns 126 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 153,136 shares. Pggm Investments stated it has 293,034 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Menta Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.14% or 3,573 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust stated it has 6,264 shares. Connable Office Incorporated stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). 14,708 were accumulated by Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com Pa. 25,726 are held by Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity. Moreover, Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.24% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 4,124 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.05% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) or 222,118 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc holds 996 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of America De holds 0.98% or 3.13 million shares. Korea Corp reported 326,378 shares or 3.01% of all its holdings. B & T Management Dba Alpha Management invested in 2,511 shares or 2.02% of the stock. Moreover, East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 11.9% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 22,890 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability holds 2,554 shares or 3.59% of its portfolio. Bristol John W & Inc Ny reported 81,344 shares stake. King Wealth has invested 3.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 59,136 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings Incorporated has invested 3.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Highlander Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.43% or 1,285 shares. Fayez Sarofim & reported 61,016 shares. 13,101 are held by Bainco Interest Invsts. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 80,025 shares or 3.22% of its portfolio. Johnson Gru reported 6,692 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jazz Investments I Ltd (Prn) by 700,000 shares to 13.90 million shares, valued at $14.93M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 53,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,272 shares, and cut its stake in Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM).