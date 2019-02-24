Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Contrasting side by side

Both Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB) and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) are each other’s competitor in the Shipping industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe Bulkers Inc. 183.00M 0.80 79.86M -0.79 0.00 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 330.25M 1.06 48.65M -1.44 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Safe Bulkers Inc. and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Safe Bulkers Inc. and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe Bulkers Inc. -43.64% -17.6% -7.7% Genco Shipping & Trading Limited -14.73% -4.9% -3.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.14 beta indicates that Safe Bulkers Inc. is 114.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.46 beta.

Dividends

Safe Bulkers Inc. pays out its dividends annually at $0.02 per share and 1.38% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Safe Bulkers Inc. and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe Bulkers Inc. 1 0 3 2.75 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0 1 1 2.50

Safe Bulkers Inc.’s upside potential is 124.65% at a $3.19 consensus target price. On the other hand, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s potential upside is 84.30% and its consensus target price is $15.5. Based on the results given earlier, Safe Bulkers Inc. is looking more favorable than Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.6% of Safe Bulkers Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90% of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 67.9% of Safe Bulkers Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safe Bulkers Inc. -3.02% -22.18% -23.72% -48.94% -36.72% -40.25% Genco Shipping & Trading Limited -2.4% -22.23% -35.73% -58.35% -28.38% -38.81%

For the past year Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has weaker performance than Safe Bulkers Inc.

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited beats Safe Bulkers Inc. on 9 of the 13 factors.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes, primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 17, 2017, the company had a fleet of 38 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,421,800 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 14 Panamax class vessels, 9 Kamsarmax class vessels, 12 Post-Panamax class vessels, and 3 Capesize class vessels. Safe Bulkers, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of March 28, 2017, its fleet consisted of 13 Capesize, 6 Panamax, 4 Ultramax, 21 Supramax, 2 Handymax, and 15 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,735,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.