Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Granite Investment Partners Boosted Position by $1.61 Million as Stock Value Declined; Welch Capital Partners Has Lifted Holding in Facebook (FB) by $2.18 Million

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 9.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 10,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,701 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.76 million, up from 101,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $161.31. About 4.18M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 31.90% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Sales Jump 25% — Earnings Review; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END UNEARNED REVENUE OF $6.20 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, 23% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to acquire Mulesoft in $6.5bn deal; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro Insert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 28/03/2018 – Press release : Orange Belgium and Orange Polska partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to strengthen their Digital Transformation; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Rev $3.01B; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A3 SR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; 09/05/2018 – ldeal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce

Welch Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 50.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc bought 13,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 39,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.54 million, up from 26,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $462.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $161.89. About 15.86 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – Facebook will spend so much reviewing political ads this year that it will lose money on them. The company is hiring thousands of people to avoid a repeat of 2016, says Mark Zuckerberg; 22/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer determines the causes of the sell-off, zooming in on scandals at Facebook and Uber; 26/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica is under fire for harvesting personal data of more than 50 million Facebook customers without their permission; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES STAKE IN ETSY – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO HAVE NEW PRIVACY SHORTCUTS MENU; 13/05/2018 – Apple CEO Lauds Gun-Control Activists; Jabs at Google, Facebook; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 28/03/2018 – Cooper Hefner, Playboy’s chief creative officer and son of the late Hugh Hefner, called Facebook “sexually repressive.”; 03/04/2018 – Reign Sapphire Corp. Provides Shareholder Update and Expectations for 2018; 11/05/2018 – Congress finally published all of the political Facebook ads purchased by Russian groups hoping to sow discord before and after the 2016 U.S. election

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 45 selling transactions for $202.56 million activity. Another trade for 602,000 shares valued at $106.35M was made by Zuckerberg Mark on Monday, August 27. Taylor Susan J.S. sold $308,017 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, November 27. Cox Christopher K had sold 5,300 shares worth $813,248 on Monday, October 15. 750 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $113,678 were sold by Stretch Colin. Wehner David M. sold $671,777 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, November 15. Shares for $5.45M were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brown Advisory owns 4.19 million shares. Apriem Advisors has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sarasin And Ptnrs Llp reported 38,618 shares. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Burt Wealth Advsrs, Maryland-based fund reported 254 shares. Kames Public Ltd Com reported 1.92% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Whetstone Cap Advisors Lc holds 100,050 shares. Columbus Circle, a Connecticut-based fund reported 197,339 shares. Night Owl Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 75,874 shares or 4.42% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc has invested 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bancshares Of The West holds 90,789 shares. Donaldson Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1,705 shares in its portfolio. Honeywell Intl Inc reported 146,200 shares. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership has 0.38% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 33,280 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 31 investors sold CRM shares while 288 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 607.34 million shares or 0.44% less from 610.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Covington Mngmt reported 6,877 shares. Caprock Group Incorporated holds 0.33% or 10,138 shares in its portfolio. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.23% or 7,731 shares. Factory Mutual Insur holds 0.19% or 113,500 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt invested 0.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Legacy Incorporated holds 10,423 shares. 93,845 were accumulated by Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Iowa Bank & Trust holds 3.14% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 44,286 shares. Miura Management Limited Company holds 8.79% or 300,000 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp has invested 4.1% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia has invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Boston Family Office Limited Company holds 0.39% or 23,173 shares. Bamco Ny accumulated 36,351 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs invested in 0.1% or 1,672 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 4,543 shares.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 7,684 shares to 13,044 shares, valued at $4.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,628 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 25, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 175 sales for $215.38 million activity. $871,255 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, August 28. $1.13 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Hawkins Mark J on Friday, October 26. Another trade for 407 shares valued at $61,674 was sold by Tallapragada Srinivas. Robbins Cynthia G. sold 543 shares worth $82,283. 200 shares valued at $29,214 were sold by Conway Craig on Tuesday, January 15. $313,999 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH.