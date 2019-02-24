Sanchez Energy Corporation (SN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA)

This is a contrast between Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN) and Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanchez Energy Corporation 1.03B 0.03 175.80M -3.93 0.00 Apache Corporation 7.20B 1.77 877.00M 2.58 12.12

Demonstrates Sanchez Energy Corporation and Apache Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sanchez Energy Corporation and Apache Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanchez Energy Corporation -17.07% 17.2% -3.1% Apache Corporation 12.18% 11.6% 4%

Risk and Volatility

Sanchez Energy Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 101.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.01 beta. Competitively, Apache Corporation’s beta is 1.36 which is 36.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sanchez Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Apache Corporation are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. Apache Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sanchez Energy Corporation.

Dividends

Apache Corporation also pays out annual dividends at $1 per share and at a 3% dividend yield. Sanchez Energy Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Sanchez Energy Corporation and Apache Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanchez Energy Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Apache Corporation 2 4 2 2.25

Sanchez Energy Corporation’s upside potential is 163.38% at a $0.95 average target price. Apache Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $41.71 average target price and a 24.62% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Sanchez Energy Corporation is looking more favorable than Apache Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sanchez Energy Corporation and Apache Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 41.7% and 99.5% respectively. 0.9% are Sanchez Energy Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Apache Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sanchez Energy Corporation -55.78% -81.01% -87.36% -92.66% -93.47% -94.17% Apache Corporation -11.02% -17.32% -27.82% -29.91% -23.06% -25.96%

For the past year Sanchez Energy Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Apache Corporation.

Summary

Apache Corporation beats Sanchez Energy Corporation on 12 of the 14 factors.

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of U.S. onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It currently focuses on the horizontal development of resource from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Mississippi and Louisiana. As of March 01, 2017, the company had assembled approximately 335,000 net acres with an approximate 94% average working interest in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Midcontinent/Gulf Coast, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Egypt and the North Sea, the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated proved reserves of 642 million barrels of crude oil, 192 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 2.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.