Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)

Both Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 273.90M 36.04 245.02M -3.75 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 15.57M -3.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -89.46% -33.7% -19.5% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -135% -86.8%

Risk and Volatility

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.84. From a competition point of view, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.09 beta which is 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. are 8.8 and 7.8. Competitively, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.1 and 5.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is $203.17, with potential upside of 45.14%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.3% and 23.2% respectively. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.7%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -5.15% -14.76% -12.41% 25.28% 128.59% 120.7% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. -14.04% -28.5% -56.03% -74.33% -75.32% -76.78%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.