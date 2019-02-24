Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder First Interstate Bank Has Cut Its Position; Mastercard Cl A (MA) Valuation Declined While Greenleaf Trust Lifted by $572,982 Its Position

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 9.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank sold 6,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,234 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.16M, down from 75,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 5.72M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 15.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 2,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,469 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.33M, up from 16,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $223.32. About 3.30 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $4.52 million activity. 2,475 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $486,015 on Friday, November 2. 5,000 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $959,993 were sold by Haythornthwaite Richard.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,372 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Paradigm Asset Management Lc accumulated 1,000 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.69% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Barbara Oil reported 1.41% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cohen Lawrence B has 0.75% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4,991 shares. Hwg Holding Ltd Partnership invested 2.94% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Papp L Roy And Associate has invested 1.3% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The Iowa-based Hills Financial Bank And Trust has invested 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hedeker Wealth Lc reported 3,900 shares stake. Brown Advisory Limited Company owns 97,954 shares or 3.5% of their US portfolio. Tcw Gru Incorporated invested in 803,356 shares. 46,224 are owned by Crystal Rock Cap Mngmt. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 130,460 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Spinnaker Tru owns 6,012 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $5.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,440 shares to 140,040 shares, valued at $31.61 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 15,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,300 shares, and cut its stake in Steelcase Inc Cl A (NYSE:SCS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Palladium Ptnrs Limited Liability Com owns 21,246 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Zacks Inv Mngmt accumulated 0.53% or 415,994 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Lc owns 50,276 shares. Kiltearn Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has invested 4.2% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Quadrant Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.24% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Chilton Cap Management Limited stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Mcf Advisors Ltd Co invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability owns 938,814 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. 186,461 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Johnson Counsel reported 0.62% stake. Cap Ww Invsts reported 23.81 million shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.03% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Maryland Management reported 3,639 shares. Parsec Finance Mgmt has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.09% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 308,975 shares.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.20 million activity. AYAT SIMON sold 60,000 shares worth $3.40 million. Schorn Patrick bought 10,000 shares worth $375,500. Shares for $660,000 were sold by Le Peuch Olivier on Friday, January 18.