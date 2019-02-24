Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Glenview State Bank Trust Increased Holding by $602,700; Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Stake in Now (DNOW) Has Lowered by $1.02 Million as Shares Declined

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv decreased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 16.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv sold 64,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 319,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.28M, down from 383,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.47. About 516,327 shares traded. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has risen 27.66% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q EPS 2c; 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 11/05/2018 – Cove Street Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in NOW Inc; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 14/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Rev $764M; 23/04/2018 DJ NOW Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNOW); 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q REV. $764M, EST. $719.8M; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) by 46.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 10,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,593 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.93M, up from 21,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 5.72 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500.

More notable recent NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “DistributionNOW Inc. (DNOW) Tops Q4 EPS by 5c – StreetInsider.com” on February 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “NOW Inc (DNOW) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on February 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “NOW Delivered a Strong Finish to 2018 – Motley Fool” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More on NOW Q4 earnings; shares slip ~9% in pre-market – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NOW Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

