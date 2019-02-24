Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA)’s Financial Results Comparing With AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) and AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) compete against each other in the Gold sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seabridge Gold Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 AngloGold Ashanti Limited 4.24B 1.40 18.00M 0.04 252.27

Demonstrates Seabridge Gold Inc. and AngloGold Ashanti Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Seabridge Gold Inc. and AngloGold Ashanti Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seabridge Gold Inc. 0.00% -5.9% -5.3% AngloGold Ashanti Limited 0.42% 0.7% 0.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.28 shows that Seabridge Gold Inc. is 72.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s 204.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s -1.04 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seabridge Gold Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, AngloGold Ashanti Limited has 1.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seabridge Gold Inc.

Dividends

Meanwhile, AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s annual dividend is $0.06 per share and it also boasts of a 0.4% dividend yield. Seabridge Gold Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Seabridge Gold Inc. and AngloGold Ashanti Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seabridge Gold Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AngloGold Ashanti Limited 1 1 0 2.50

AngloGold Ashanti Limited on the other hand boasts of a $11 average target price and a -25.93% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.1% of Seabridge Gold Inc. shares and 41.7% of AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares. Insiders owned roughly 28.8% of Seabridge Gold Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, AngloGold Ashanti Limited has 3.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seabridge Gold Inc. 1.62% -2.54% 12.89% 9.77% 17.92% 5.4% AngloGold Ashanti Limited 11.9% 11.22% 42.31% 29.37% 20.26% 8.93%

For the past year Seabridge Gold Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than AngloGold Ashanti Limited.

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti Limited beats on 12 of the 12 factors Seabridge Gold Inc.

Seabridge Gold Inc., a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. It also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects include the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in the Iskut-Stikine region of British Columbia; Iskut project located in the Golden Triangle Area of northwestern British Columbia; and the Courageous Lake project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company also produces silver, uranium oxide, copper, and sulphuric acid. Its portfolio includes 17 mines in South Africa, Continental Africa, Australasia, and the Americas. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.