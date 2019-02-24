Secoo Holding Limited (SECO)’s Financial Results Comparing With BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ) have been rivals in the Specialty Retail Other for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Secoo Holding Limited N/A 0.00 N/A 0.42 23.14 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 13.15B 0.27 131.45M 1.00 23.79

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Secoo Holding Limited and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Secoo Holding Limited’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Secoo Holding Limited and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Secoo Holding Limited 0.00% 11.4% 6.2% BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 1.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Secoo Holding Limited are 5.1 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Secoo Holding Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Secoo Holding Limited and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.7% and 84.6% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Secoo Holding Limited -1.9% 0.2% -22.2% -4.01% 13.02% 1.55% BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 2.14% -1.4% -23.43% 0% 0% 8.45%

For the past year Secoo Holding Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.

Summary

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. beats Secoo Holding Limited on 8 of the 11 factors.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, womenÂ’s and menÂ’s wear, footwear, childrenÂ’s wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, automobiles, home goods, find food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers. It also offers its Website as a marketplace to third party merchants to facilitate their sales of upscale products and services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.