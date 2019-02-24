Security National Bank Of So Dak Stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Has Lowered as Valuation Declined; Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Holder Premier Asset Managment Has Increased Its Holding by $457,340 as Stock Price Declined

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 4.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 8,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 218,345 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.43M, up from 209,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $48.65. About 2.07M shares traded or 7.59% up from the average. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 37.24% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years

Security National Bank Of So Dak decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 73.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of So Dak sold 10,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,708 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $284,000, down from 14,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of So Dak who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $68.55. About 2.35M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 4.91% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Emerson Electric Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMR); 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON FEB. TRAILING 3-MONTH AVERAGE ORDERS UP 10%; 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it; 27/03/2018 – POWELL, EMERSON SIGN OIL DEALS WITH SAUDI ARABIA

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 42 investors sold EMR shares while 430 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 424.46 million shares or 1.26% less from 429.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 887 were accumulated by Capital Advsr. Patten Grp Incorporated Inc holds 16,252 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 27,724 shares. Livingston Gru Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Management) has invested 0.11% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Bush Odonnell Investment accumulated 32,820 shares. Envestnet Asset Management, Illinois-based fund reported 7,693 shares. Sabal Trust has 349,347 shares for 2.36% of their portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.07% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 69,388 shares. Cooke And Bieler Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Verity Asset Management holds 3,855 shares. Kames Capital Plc reported 49,916 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust accumulated 10,512 shares. Westwood Holdings Grp reported 705 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Company Il accumulated 46,643 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 95,113 shares.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $5.18 million activity. MONSER EDWARD L sold 60,000 shares worth $4.57M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 39 investors sold FBHS shares while 153 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.32 million shares or 2.66% more from 114.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 380,542 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement Sys. Ironwood Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,759 shares. The Ohio-based Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). 215,121 were accumulated by Principal Fincl. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 360 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Twin Cap holds 28,914 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Fund Management holds 149,474 shares. Brown Advisory holds 17,425 shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 262,852 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc has 0% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). 350,600 are held by Pdts Partners Limited Liability Com. Lazard Asset Management Lc reported 3,097 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt owns 8,556 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Koshinski Asset Management holds 0.26% or 35,493 shares.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $447.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 59,525 shares to 37,045 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 6,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,110 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).